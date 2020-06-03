Jeep Grand Cherokee Spotted With Lighter Camo

The three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee will not be too far away now as the vehicle was once again spotted out in the open and this time with a little less camo on.

The latest prototype still had stick camo on the flanks and rear but the front end and the roof were given a much lighter camo this time. We can make out the sleek side-view mirrors, cargo rails, production style grille, headlights, and more.

No word on what we will be seeing under the hood but it was reported that it might be a new inline-six engine. This came after the patent for the engine was revealed not too long ago. The engine will replace the 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 engine.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to arrive later this year but with everything that is happening right now, we might see the vehicle get delayed.