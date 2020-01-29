Jeep Grand Cherokee With 3-Row Seats Spotted?

While it was never officially confirmed, it was hinted by Mike Manley that Jeep could be working on a new three-row mid-size SUV model that will be sold with the Grand Cherokee model and spies believe that that was what they were seeing on the road.

Based on what we can see on the spy images, it looks like it will be fitted with a new exhaust design. One possible explanation for this will be that Jeep is looking for ways to make it a little more spacious for the back passengers.

It is also clear that this model is longer. Since it will be riding on the new platform, it was also suggested that the vehicle could get some newer powertrain option as well with electrification being a major possibility. No word on what the new model will be called at this point.

Some people think that the vehicle will come in to replace the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer but some report suggests that it will be sold alongside those two.