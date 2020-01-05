Jeep PHEV Coming, Name Revealed?

Jeep will be heading to CES where we could be seeing some of their future hybrid models including some PHEV.

It was reported that the new PHEV that Jeep is looking to show off will be wearing a 4Xe badge. The badge will be seen on mild-hybrid assist models as well as full hybrid models.

According to Jeep, we will be learning more about the new Wrangler plug-in hybrid as well as the Compass and Renegade this year. We know that the vehicles will come powered by the 1.3 liters turbocharged inline-four engines that will be paired with an electric motor. It is estimated that with the engine, the vehicle will be able to offer about 31miles of electric range and 240hp.

There is not a whole lot of details about the plug-in right now but we will be learning more this year at various shows including the Geneva Motor Show, New York Auto Show and more.