Jeep Wrangler Special Edition To Make An Appearance In Chicago

We are only a few weeks away from the Chicago Auto Show and we are now slowly learning more about some of the vehicles that we will be seeing at the event this year including the special edition Jeep Wrangler.

Jeep will be heading to Chicago with a special Jeep Wrangler from Mopar. The new teaser image that Jeep showed off showed the rear quarter of the vehicle which looks similar to the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited but with some modification.

Some of the upgrades that we get to see are the steel tube doors and also some chunky tires on bead-lock wheels. There is also a decal at the rear quarter panel.

More upgrades should come with this special edition model but Jeep is not willing to show anything yet so we will have to wait until the Chicago Auto Show to learn more about it.