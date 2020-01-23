Home Automotive • Jeep Wrangler Special Edition To Make An Appearance In Chicago

Jeep Wrangler Special Edition To Make An Appearance In Chicago

 - January 23, 2020

We are only a few weeks away from the Chicago Auto Show and we are now slowly learning more about some of the vehicles that we will be seeing at the event this year including the special edition Jeep Wrangler.

Jeep will be heading to Chicago with a special Jeep Wrangler from Mopar. The new teaser image that Jeep showed off showed the rear quarter of the vehicle which looks similar to the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited but with some modification.

Some of the upgrades that we get to see are the steel tube doors and also some chunky tires on bead-lock wheels. There is also a decal at the rear quarter panel.

More upgrades should come with this special edition model but Jeep is not willing to show anything yet so we will have to wait until the Chicago Auto Show to learn more about it.

In Automotive

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*