Jet Set Radio Sequel Coming?

Fans of Jet Set Radio have been waiting for a sequel for the longest time and it looks like they might be getting it after all 20 years after the first game was released.

According to Kazuki Hosokawa, the lead designer of the game that still works at Sega, the new game would need to come from a team of young and new members just like how they did it back then, he explained that the original team was too old to make the new game.

He added that because of their experience, they tend to create the game the smart way which is not what they want to see happen in the game. Of course, this is far from a confirmation that a sequel is happening but the fact that they are talking about it will give us some hope that they will be able to make it happen.

Would you like to see another Jet Set Radio game?