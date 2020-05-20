Judas Trademarked By Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar and 2K might be working on a secret game that might have something to do with Judas as it was reported that “Judas” was trademarked by the company.

According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office database, the trademarked for Judas was re-registered this month with the first registration happening back in 2016. It showed that the company did file for an extension a few times after the original trademark with the latest one covering the same goods and services.

Of course, trademarking the name does not really mean anything at this point because we have seen trademarks that lead to anything but Take-Two did say back in February that they were working on a few equals and a new IP right now.

We do not know much about the new IP and it will be a stretch to say that it will be related to the Judas trademark but what do you think Take-Two is working on?