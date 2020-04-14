Just Dance Unlimited: One Way To Work Out Indoors For Free

With so many people now having to stay home, people are looking for more ways to spend their time and that could include dancing. Not only is it entertaining but it is also great to keep you active.

Well, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Staia players will not be offered a free month of Just Dance Unlimited, the subscription service that will unlock about 500 songs.

Of course, to actually play the songs, you will need a copy of the Just Dance 2020 game and luckily for some, the Just Dance 2020 is on sale on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch right now. The game is [email protected] on Nintendo Eshop, [email protected] on Xbox Live, $26 on Amazon and $20 on PlayStation Store.

Getting the game will also get you one month free of Just Dance Unlimited and the new bonus will be added to that. Those that are already subscribed to the Just Dance Unlimited will get their expiration date pushed back another month.