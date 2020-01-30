Karma Automotive Joins EV Battle

More and more automakers are looking to come out with EVs of their own to compete in the growing EV market and that will now include Karma Automotive who have already released a teaser image of an upcoming EV truck.

The truck is set to arrive as a concept this year and will also preview what we will be seeing when the production version finally arrived. According to Kevin Pavlov, the chief operations officer of Karma, the model will come riding on the new platform that was developed to underpin electric vehicles and will be available with all-wheel drive.

There were also talks about Karma looking to work on an SUV model that will be riding on the same architecture as the pickup truck but that might not see the light until 2021 or later.

Karma did reveal that the upcoming truck would cost less than the Revero putting it at $134,999 or $35,000. Karma is not the only automaker looking to offer an EV truck in the near future.