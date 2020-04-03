Karma E-Flex Platform Detailed

Karma has taken the covers off their Karma electric platform giving us a clear look at what future models could be riding on.

Called the Karma E-Flex platform, the platform is already being fitted under the Revero GT model right now and is fitted with two electric motors along with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine.

According to Karma, the platform can be configured in 22 variations to fit five different classes of battery-electric vehicles. They also added that they will be showing off the design for a few kinds of mobility solutions in the coming weeks.

Karma is also looking to seek the E-Flex chassis to carmakers that are looking for a quick way to start pushing out new EV models without having to invest in building their own platform.

As for Karma, it is said that the production version of their pickup could be the first to arrive next year.