Kia Seltos EV To Arrive Next Summer

Kia will continue to put out new EV models with the next one being the Kia Seltos EV.

The Seltos will come in to fit in between the Kia Soul and Sportage and it will now be getting an EV powertrain as well. While they have not announced what it will be, we have seen what the other EVs will be offering. The Soul EV currently offers about 280 miles of range while the e-Niro has 301miles to offer.

It is said that the Kia Seltos will only be offered in Asia so we might not even be seeing it in Europe and North America but markers like South Kora and India should be seeing it.

Of course, nothing has been announced yet so we might want to take this all with a pinch of salt for now.