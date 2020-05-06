Kia Sportage: New Trim & New Powertrain Announced

The Kia Sportage will be getting an update that will include a new powertrain option as well as a new trim option. Here is what we know now.

Kia Sportage will now be offered with three powertrain options with the diesel option now getting replaced with a mild-hybrid diesel option that will be pairing a 48volt lithium-ion battery with a 1.6-liter diesel engine.

The updated Kia Sportage will be coming with a £23,110 starting price but those looking to get a mild-hybrid diesel version will have a starting price of £24,795.

Customers will also get to choose a new trim option that will sit in the middle of the range. The Kia Sportage 3 will come with standard features like the front parking sensors, black wheel arch, chrome-studded side sills along with LED headlights and taillights. On top of that, it will also be getting a panoramic sunroof, aluminum door scuff plates, as well as a frameless 8inch infotainment touchscreen.