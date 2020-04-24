Kia Stinger Rumor Paints A Grim Picture

The Kia Stinger was offered back in 2019 and was very well received because of its amazing handling and also the reasonable price tag. While it has been successful, there have been rumors that the vehicle might not get a second-gen model.

Last year, Kia hinted that the car was not doing as good as they wanted in North America, and the last we heard, the situation went from bad to worse with the world on focusing on battling the coronavirus.

There were also reports about the 2021 Kia Stinger coming in with a new powertrain possibly the 3.3 liters twin-turbo V6 engine with an updated exhaust but we are not sure if that alone is going to be enough to give the vehicle a boost went it comes to its sales.

For now, nobody really knows for sure what Kia has planned for their Stinger and while there has been a lot of talk about it not getting a successor, we will have to wait until Kia officially announces something to know for sure.