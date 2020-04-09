Kia Telluride Nabs Another Prestigious Award

Kia seems to be on a roll this year as the automaker continues to nab one award after another.

Well, their Kia Telluride has now been given the named 2020 World Car of the Year award. An award that recognizes the most significant new-vehicles production. The winner of the award is determined by an international jury of automotive journalist judges.

Other models that were also listed as finalizing for the award include Mazda 3 and Mazda CX-30. Other winners were also announced this week including the Porsche Taycan which was given the World Performance Car of the Year award along with the World Luxury Car of the Year award.

Kia Soul EV, on the other hand, was awarded the World Urban Car of the Year award making out popular models like the Mini Cooper SE and the Volkswagen T-Class. The Mazda 3 was offered the World Car Design of the Year award.