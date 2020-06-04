Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning Details Leaked

Released back in 2012, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning will be released once more but this time under THQ Nordic.

The re-released will be handled by Kaiko and will now be called Kings of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. The game will be coming in with all the DLCs from the original game including Teeth of Naros and Legend of Dead Kel. The developer also promise that we will see the game come with updated graphical fidelity.

The product page for the game is also live on Xbox now which could be a mistake since THQ Nordic has not officially announced the game yet.

If you are looking forward to getting your hands on the game, the game will be arriving on the 11th of August so mark your calendar!