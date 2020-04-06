Home Games • Last of Us 2: Digital Version To Arrive First?

 - April 6, 2020

The Last of Us 2 was one of the most highly anticipated games of the year but the game has now been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic but some people were hoping that the developer might consider releasing the digital version first.

According to Neil Druckmann, the director, they are pretty upset that the game will have to be delayed. After all the work and anticipation, they wanted their fans to get the game as soon as possible too.

When asked if releasing it digitally now would be an option, he responded by saying that they are looking at all sorts of options right now but for now, Sony does not have a final decision about the release of the game yet.

There were others that asked for them to release a demo like the one the members of the media got but he said that the studio will not do it as it will take too much work.

Well, it looks like we will just have to sit tight and wait.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
