League Of Legends Jungling Gets Updated With New Update

More changes will be made to League of Legends with the arrival of the 10.8 updates and one of the changes that players can expect to see is the balancing of jungling.

According to the notes, the jungle position will be updated to change up some of the tactics that jungle commonly use during the stars of the match. The update will also add some extra sustain so that players can stay alive and healthy longer in the jungle.

With the changes, they are hoping that junglers won’t feel to be aggressive early on and can focus on farming. The full list of the update is already up on their site.

The update will also make some changes to the heroes to further balance out the game so do check out the patch notes to see if your favorite hero got nerf or buff in the new update or not.