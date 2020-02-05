Lexus Announces Lineup For Chicago

We are only a few days away from the Chicago Auto Show and Lexus has now announced the models that they will be showing off at the event which will include a few of their popular models but do not expect anything too out of the ordinary.

The star of the lineup will be the LC 500 Convertible model which will come with a roof that will only need 15 seconds to open or close. The vehicle will be powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine that will be offering about 471hp and 398lb ft of torque. It will also be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

On top of that, Lexus will also be showing off the 2020 RX and RXL model which will come with updates like the multimedia option and responsive steering.

Lexus will have about 18 models to show off at the event including some performance focus models like the RC F Track Edition and more.