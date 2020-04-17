Lexus LQ Released Window Announced

Lexus did make it pretty obvious that the Lexus LF-1 Limitless crossover concept was going to be more than just a concept and now we have a release window to look forward to.

According to Car and Driver, GM is looking to release the production version of the concept called the Lexus LQ in 2022. The vehicle will be sporting the “molten katana” design language along with some LS sedan interior design. The engine would most likely be taken from the LS model as well which will include the 3.5 liters twin-turbo V6 engine that will be offering about 416hp and 442lb ft of torque and the possibly the hybrid version as well.

There is not a whole lot of details right now but it was speculation that ht new vehicle could be coming in with a new $80,000 price tag while the top of the range model could go as high as $100,000 when it arrives.

