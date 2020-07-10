Lexus LS New Tech Coming With Refreshed Model

The Lexus LS will be updated and the refreshed model will be coming with a few new tech and features. Here is what we know right now.

The fifth-gen Lexus LS will be arriving in Japan first before making its way to the UK. We still do not know if the model will be offered in any more market.

The facelifted model will be coming in with a few goodies that will include the new Adaptive Variable Suspension system with reduced damping forces. Lexus also gave the LS updated engine mounts and also thicker sears to reduce the vibration in the cabin.

On the inside, the Lexus LS will now come with a new advanced driver substance and safety package called Lexus Teammate. This will allow the vehicle to start changing lanes and overtake cars on its own. The vehicle will also be fitted with a 12.3inch touchscreen infotainment system.

More changes were made on the outside with a new front bumper, darker grille, and new rear lights. What do you think of the update so far?