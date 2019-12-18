Life Is Strange 2 Dev Starting Fresh With Third Game?

The final episode for Life is Strange 2 has been released which means the developer can start thinking about the third game now.

According to co-creative director for Life is Strange 2, Michel Koch and writer Jean-Luc Cano, the story of Max and Chloe in the first game and the brothers in the second game has ended and while we might get some news from those characters in future game, we will most likely not see the characters come back into the game as a playable character.

It was also added that they are hoping that the next game would be a new story with new characters, new themes as well as new ways of telling the story.

They also talked about having the game ported to the Nintendo Switch. While both of them would like to see it happen, it seems like the decision is with Square Enix on whether they want to make that happen or not.