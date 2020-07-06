Lincoln Continental Back On Ice

After the long break, the Lincoln Continental was brought back to life a few years ago but it will now be going back on ice as Ford confirmed that the Lincoln Continental will be discontinued after the 2020 model year.

At this point, we were not really that surprised that the vehicle production will be stopped after its return was far less successful then they expected. Lincoln also added that the decision was made because of the drop in full-size premium sedans in the US.

While the Continental could not go on for long, it still was important that it came back as it marks the time when Lincoln has started to give their vehicle names again instead of something like the MK, we saw the Nautilus, Aviator, and Corsair soon after the Continental.

Of course, while we will no longer be seeing it in the US, the 2021 Lincoln Continental will continue to be offered in China.