Lincoln Corsair Arrives In China, Price Announced

Lincoln will be building their Corsair for the Chinese market in China and now that they are ready to take in orders for the SUV, we are slowly learning more about what will be offered including the price tag of the vehicle in China.

The Lincoln Corsair will be built in China and will be sold for 248,000 yuan in China. The all-wheel-drive option will retail for 305,000 yuan. Converting to USD, the vehicles will be sold at $35,590 and $43,780 depending on which option you get.

Powering it will be the 2.0-liter engine that will be offering 242ho and 288lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

While a lot of the offering is similar, the China-spec model will be a little longer than the NA version.