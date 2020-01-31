Lincoln MKZ: The End Is Very Near As Lincoln Shift Focus Away From Sedans

Like many automakers, Lincoln is also looking to focus more on crossovers and SUVs while sedans are being shoved aside right now and that means that the Lincoln MKZ, a Ford Fusion-based sedan future will also be affected.

The MKZ was brought in back in 2012 and it was announced that Lincoln will be killing it off as they focus on build the new electric SUV. While it is the end for the MKZ for now, the model did do a lot to get Lincoln to where it is now.

The plant that was tasked with working on the Lincoln MKZ and Ford Fusion will now focus on building new Ford vehicles but they did not announce which yet. With the MKZ gone, Lincoln’s lineup will be sedan free for the first time since 1917.

The upcoming new electric SUV that Lincoln will be working on will use tech borrowed from Rivian and we can expect to see that arrive this year.