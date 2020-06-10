Long Wheelbase Aston Martin DBX & Coupe Coming?

We will be seeing the DBX family expand extensively soon as Aston Martin revealed that they will be adding more in the future.

The announcement was made with their first-quarter financial report adding that with the success that they have been seeing with the DBX, they are looking to unveil more derivatives of the DBX SUV soon.

We know that they have been talking about hybrid options but that will not be happening before 2022. It is also believed that Aston Martin probably meant more body styles option here possibly a coupe or maybe a stretched wheelbase option.

What Aston Martin has confirmed so far is that they will not be going down in size but they might consider a less capacity option. For now, we can only wait for Aston Martin to reveal more.