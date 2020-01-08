Lord Of The Rings: Gollum More Details Drop

It will be some time before we actually see the new Lord of the Rings: Gollum game as it will only be released in 2021 but the developer has now revealed a little more about the upcoming game.

While we are familiar with how Gollum looks like thanks to the movies, the game version could look different from the screen version as Daedalic wanted to come out with their own depiction of the character.

The event in the game will take place years for the event on Lord of the Rings. From what we know now, the game is said to be a stealth-action game that will include sneaking around Middle-earth and avoiding Ringwraiths.

The new Lord of the Rings: Gollum game is set to be released in 2021 on the next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.