Lord Of The Rings Mobile Game Announced!

Fans of the Lord of The Rings franchise have been begging for a new game for the longest time and while the mobile game might not be what everybody was hoping for, that is what we will be getting soon.

Interactive Entertainment have announced The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War mobile strategy game that is set in the Third Age of Middle Earth. According to the developer, the game will be completely faithful to the universe with iconic characters and locations all making an appearance in the game.

The Third Age is the 3000 year period that culminated with the defeat of Sauron at the end of the War of the Ring. The promo image showed Minas Tirith under siege.

No release date was offered. If mobile game is not your thing, you can still look forward to the other Lord of the Rings game that will be coming our way soon including Gollum and the Lord of the Rings MMO by Amazon.