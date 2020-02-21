Lucid Air Production Design Outed

We will officially be seeing the upcoming Lucid Air at the New York Auto Show in April but before that happens, the automaker has released a new production-ready image of the vehicle for all to see.

The new image showed us the rear of the Lucid Air production model which confirms that the vehicle will not be straying too far from the concept although they did make a few important changes.

The LED taillights were not as slim as the concept. The production model also has a more pronounced rear lip spoiler. The sharkfin antennas have also been removed. We know that the vehicle will come with a 900volt system and will allow it to travel for about 400 miles on a single charge.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition will be the first model to arrive.