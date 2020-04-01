Lucid Air Production EV To Be Pushed Back

Lucid Air was supposed to show off their new Air luxury sedan at the New York Auto Show but since that event will be pushed back, Lucid Air would also have to push back their sedan to a later date.

According to Lucid, they currently do not have time for the reveal but Peer Rawlinson, the Lucid CEO did add that the company is still making progress despite the pandemic.

It was added that their supply chain remains committed to starting production for the Lucid Air. We know that Lucid will be working on LG Chem to work on their battery cells that are said to be powering the Dream Edition, the first edition model that could be offering up to 400miles of range when it arrives.

Well, hopefully, we will have more information on the vehicle soon.