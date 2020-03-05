Luigi’s Mansion 3: More Updates Coming

Luigi’s Mansion 3 will be getting a few more major updates this week on the new multiplayer DLC that the game will be getting.

The new update will come with three new costumes for Luigi for ScareScraper mode. There will also be three spooky themes that will transform the tower’s floors and also five new themed ghost encounters. The theme ghosts will only appear when Luigi puts on the new costumes.

Another update that fans will be happy to hear about is that all Screampark modes can now be played in practice mode even if the player does not have the DLC. The next part of the DLC will be arriving in July.

ScareScraper will also be getting an all-new 20-floor option now and players won’t need to have the new DLC Pack to enjoy these.