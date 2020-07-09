Madden 21: Teaser Arrives Shortly Before Player Rating Announcement

Besides the actual release of the game, one more exciting part that fans look forward to every year is the reveal of player ratings and EA Sports have already been hyping that up for the longest time.

The new teaser video for Madden 21 was released showing Hall of Fame QB Steve Young and Chad Johnson. They appeared in the video announcing this year’s rookies player ratings including Justin Herbet, Jalen Hurts, Ceedee Lamb, and more.

Of course, the video itself does not contain the actual rating since we will have to wait for that to happen later this week but we can try to guess it based on their reactions.

Unlike previous years, the player ratings will be adjusted in real-time so these ratings we see this week could still change as the year progresses.