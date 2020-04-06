Mafia II: Definitive Edition Confirmed

Mafia II will be getting an updated version or at least that is what the Korean Rating Board is suggesting as the game appeared on the list.

The game was originally released back in 2010 as a PS3, PC, and Xbox 360 game but now, it looks like the current consoles could also be getting it as well as the Mafia II: Definitive Edition was spotted.

At this point, nobody knows if this is a Switch port, PS4 or Xbox One remaster or maybe for the next-gen console but hopefully more details will be coming our way soon.

The last Mafia game from the franchise was Mafia III which was released in 2016. There were rumors that the studio is working on a new game but nobody knows if the new game will be a Mafia-related game or not.