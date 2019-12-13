Magic The Gathering Arena Next Expansion Announce At Game Award

Not only did we learn of a new Magic The Gathering game coming in the future but the new Expansion for Magic The Gathering: Arena was announced at The Game Awards as well.

We got to see the new cinematic trailer for the expansion as well as a few cards. Some of the cards seen during the announcement are already available now including the Black Lotus.

The expansion is up for pre-order right now. The Theros: Beyond Death Booster Box will come with 36 booster packs or 540 cards and will officially be released on the 24th of January 2020.

If you did not see the trailer, you can check it out below.