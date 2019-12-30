Marvel’s Avengers: What We Know Now

So many what you feel about the game when it was first released, there is no denying that Marvel fans have been looking forward to getting their hands on this new game. Here is what we know right now.

The game was announced a few years ago but the developer kept things under a tight lid until this year when we finally got to see the new trailer at E3 2019. While we do like where the game is going in terms of the story, fans a little upset that the characters would look so different from the heroes that we are so familiar with on the screen.

After the reveal, the developer made it clear that despite the fans’ reaction, they would be keeping the design but later trailers did show that they did make some changes to the characters after all.

Some of the more iconic heroes will make it into the game including Captain American, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor ad more. For now, the game is set to be released on the 15th of May next year on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.