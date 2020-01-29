Maserati EVs: Hear It Whirl

Maserati will be entering the electric world with a Maserati Ghibli that will come powered by a hybrid powertrain later this year and then we will be seeing the Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio which will officially be the first to come with their new in-house electric powertrain.

While there is still a lot that we do not know about the upcoming model, at least we now know how it could sound like when it finally arrives. Maserati released a short clip this week to allow fans to hear what the vehicle will sound like when it arrived.

The vehicle will come powered by a 4.7-liter V8 engine that will be offering about 454hp. With Maserati expected to do more testing, we are hoping that more spy images will surface soon.

Check out the short clip below to hear how the EV will sound like.