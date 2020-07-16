Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Gets New Teaser Days Before Debut

Maserati will be debuting their Maserati Ghibli Hybrid model this week but before that, they wanted to hyped up the unveiling even more with a new teaser video of the upcoming model.

The Maserati Ghibli hybrid will be coming in as the first Hybrid model that Maserati will have to offer. The new teaser video showed off the production skin of the vehicle and like the other teasers that they have been showing, this too will have some lighting in it.

From what we have seen so far, it looked like the vehicle will not look too different from the standard Ghibli model which is a good things. The hybrid version will be getting the bumper, side vents and emblem to make sure people know that this is the Hybrid model.

For now, there is still a lot that we do not know about the Maserati Ghibli but more details will be reveal when Maserati officially announces it on the 16th of July.