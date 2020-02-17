Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Given The Thumbs Up!

We will not be seeing Maserati at the 2020 Geneva Auto Show this year but that does not mean that Maserati will have nothing exciting to announce this time.

There were already some rumors about Maserati possibly working on a hybrid version of the Ghibli and it has now been announced that the rumor is true. We do not know much about the vehicle right now but it was speculated that we could be seeing it in May this year.

Maserati is also working on building a second SUV that will come to sit below the Levante. There is not much detail right now but it was reported that production will start in 2021 with the vehicle set to arrive in 2022.

It looks like Maserati does have their hands full with upcoming new models but hopefully, we will get to learn more about these models soon.