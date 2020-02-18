Maserati Levante To Get Updates Soon

FCA had a few interesting news to reveal including the Maserati Levante getting an updated design soon. Here is what we know now.

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is very close to production now. It was speculated that the Ghibli will be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain and that we will be seeing it at the Beijing Motor Show this April but now that the event has been pushed back, we will have to see if a new date comes up.

It was also added that Maserati is working on the facelifted version of the Levante and Quattroporte and that these facelifted models will be heading into production in July so the wait will be over soon.

FCA is also working hard on the new Fiat 500 BEV model which is said to launch in June.