Mazda 3 With Turbo Confirmed?

 - June 29, 2020

We are not sure right now but it does look like Mazda might have just confirmed that they will be offering a 2021 Mazda 3 turbo. The automaker recently replied to some of the tweets with a new teaser video and the phrase “Power comes to those who wait”.

Of course, that could just mean anything at this point but most people seem to believe that Mazda could be teasing about a turbo Mazda 3 model since reports of one coming our way has been going around for some time now.

New reports seem to suggest that the turbo option will be offered on the sedan and hatchback version of the Mazda 3 but possibly with an automatic transmission only.

If this is true, the engine we would probably see is the 2.5-liter turbocharged unit that the Mazda CX-5 and Mazda 6 was offered with.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
