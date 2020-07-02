Mazda 3 With Turbo On The Way?

As nice as the Mazda 3 is, it has always been lacking when it comes to speed but Mazda might also be aware of the issue as the automaker has teased that they will be announced the next powertrain for the Mazda 3.

In the new 13-second teaser video reveal that Mazda will announce next week on the 8th of July 2020. The video also teased that the powertrain will be the main focus here.

The Mazda 3 has not had a turbocharged engine for years now and while Mazda has said a few times that they do not plan to bring the Mazdaspeed back soon, we could still see it come with a turbocharged engine.

It is believe that the turbocharged engine could be the 2.5 liters turbocharged four-cylinder engine that could be offering about 230hp to 250hp. As for whether the manual transmission will be a thing on the Mazda 3, we will have to wait and see.