Mazda BT-50 Pickup No Longer A Rumor

Mazda have been staying out of the pickup truck segment for a long time but they are ready to jump back in with the Mazda BT-50. The third-gen model was shown online and here is what we have picked up so far.

The truck will be based on the Isuzu D-Max but it will come fitted with some horizontal slat and a thick chrome frame that matches what the other Mazda models are offering right now.

While they did cover it well, we can still see some D-Max on the inside like the 9.0-liter touchscreen and HVAC controls. While the base model will not have much to offer, the higher trim option will come with an eight speaker stereo, digital gauges, parking sensors, automatic headlights, dual-zone climate control.

Powering it will be the 3.0 liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that will be offering about 190hp and 332lb ft of torque. It will come standard with RWD and a six-speed manual transmission. The BT-50 will be offered in Asia and Australia.