Mazda CX-5 Diesel Price Slashed!

If you are still looking to get a diesel-powered Mazda CX-5, there is no better time to get one now as Mazda has announced that they have slashed a huge chunk off the Mazda CX-5 Diesel price tag.

When the Mazda CX-5 diesel model was first offered, the vehicle was offered with a huge $42,045 price tag which many of the fans did not feel was justified. Well, after being around for a little while, it was now pointed out that some dealers are starting to offer a major discount for their diesel-powered Mazda CX-5.

According to CarsDirect, some dealers are even offering discounts of up to $10,00 for the Mazda CX-5 brings to price to the lower range of $30k which is pretty impressive.

Mazda has also been offering its customers a $5000 cash rebate since last year. The diesel model is marketed as the top of the line model which means for a little more than $30k, customers will be getting all the fancy tech and feature that Mazda will have to offer as well.