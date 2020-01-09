Mazda Miata Brakes Updated For Selected Markets

More markets will be getting the i-ELOOP regenerative braking system when they get their Mazda MX-5 Miata.

The system was offered to those in Japan a few months ago and now those living in the UK will get to enjoy it as well. With these announcements, some people have been hoping that the feature will also come to the US but we will have to wait and see.

The new i-ELOOP regenerative braking system adds a capacitor to store electricity generated by the alternator during deceleration which can then be used to run some interior accessories like climate control, sound system and more.

The system will now be standard on all new Mazda MX-5 Miata in the UK no matter which engine option you opt for.