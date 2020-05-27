Mazda MX-30: To Come With Rotary Range Extender?

Some automakers plant is back in the business including Mazda who has now announced that their Mazda MX-30 production have started.

The Mazda MX-30 will be fitted with an electric motor that will offer about 143hp and will have about 124miles of range to offer with the 35.5kWh battery pack. With production starting back up, the first models should be on the road in Europe by this fall.

For now the Mazda MX-30 has not been announced for the US yet but Mazda has also not confirmed that it will not be coming our way so don’t give up yet. There was also some suggestions that Mazda could be offering the MX-30 with a rotary range extender but we will have to wait and see.

The Mazda MX-30 selling price will start off from £30,495 in the UK.