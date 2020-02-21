Mazda Will Be Laying Low For A Few Years

It looks like things will be slowing down for Mazda the next few years as it was reported that the automaker has no plans to unveil any new model until their new high-end platform is ready.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, the new platform will only be arriving in 2023 which means it would be years before we start seeing anything new. However, that does not mean that Mazda will just be sitting around until then as the automakers already have a few things planned.

The automaker will be taking their time to focus on the Skyactive-X engine. They will also be taking in orders for the new Mazda MX-30 model which will be arriving in March 2021.

Mazda is also working to add more safety features to its future models. Whether those will be enough to keep the Mazda going until their new platform is ready, we will have to wait and see.