McLaren Looking To Show Off New Platform At Geneva

McLaren is also looking to hop onto the electric train with a new architecture coming our way and it won’t be long before we actually get to see what it is all about.

According to The Detroit Free Press, McLaren is looking to show off their electric architecture at the Geneva Motor Show next year. It was reported that the automaker is working on a new V6 hybrid powertrain and new architecture.

The new architecture is said to come with a complete new electronics system that is capable of managing features from hybrid powertrain to other safety systems and more.

The first model that will be riding on the new architecture will be a flagship all-wheel-drive supercar that should be offering about 25 to 30miles of range and will only need 2.3 seconds to go from 0-60mph.