Mercedes-Benz EQC In The US Pushed Back!

Those living in the US waiting for the Mercedes-Benz EQC will have to wait a little longer now as Mercedes will be pushing back the delivery.

According to their dealers, deliveries of the EQC has now been pushed back to 2021 because Mercedes wants to focus on meeting the demands for the vehicle in Europe first.

Mercedes-Benz USA later added that the EQC launched in Europe and other markets has been pretty successful and they have decided to first support the customer’s demands in Europe first before launching the vehicle in the US.

Other automakers like Kia have also made a similar decision for heir Kia Soul as they announce that the US model will only be arriving in 2021 as well. So if you were looking to place an order for one, please be aware that the wait time has now been extended.