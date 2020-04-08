Mercedes-Benz EQS: AMG Version Gets Greenlight

The Mercedes Benz EQS will be coming in as the EV version of the S-Class model but that is not the only plan Mercedes has for the vehicle as the new report made it clear that it will come as the S-Class for their electric range and that it will also be getting an AMG version in the future.

The EQS concept will be coming in with a 100kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will be riding on the EVA skateboard architecture with the electric motors that will be fitted at each axle that will offer about 470hp combined. The engine will allow the vehicle to go from 0-60mph in 4 seconds.

Of course, it will take some time before we actually see the AMG version of the EQS model since the EQS will only be coming in two years’ time and the AMG will come after that but it was rumored that the vehicle will come with the Plaid powertrain from Tesla.