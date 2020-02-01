Mercedes Ready To Say Goodbye To X-Class

It looks like Mercedes is ready to move on from the X-Class as it was reported that the automaker is looking to end the production of the pickup truck in a few months.

Auto Motor und Sport reported that the production of the Mercedes X-Class will be ending in May as Daimler is looking to cut some cost. Mercedes later confirm the new adding that they will continue to service those that are already sold.

Despite their best afford, the truck based on the Nissan Navara did not do as well as Mercedes were hoping it would. Their decision to not offer it in the US, the larger market for trucks might not have been the best as well.

Production started back in 2017 and it looks like after a few years, Mercedes is ready to put it behind them and move on.