Mercedes Teases New CES Concept

Mercedes have been teasing fans of a concept that they are looking to show off at CES this year and now we got to learn a little more of the concept thanks to the new teaser image that was released.

From what we can see, the upcoming concept will come with an illuminated front fascia with an LED light strip that will stretch along the width of the hood. The light is seen to be broken into three smaller segments at the edge to form the headlights.

There is not a whole lot of details about the concept right now but Mercedes seems to be confident that it will be something groundbreaking and exciting.

There were speculations that the vehicle could be a sub-brand of the EQ but we will have to wait and see. CES will be happening on the 6th of January 2020.