Mid-Engine Ford Mustang No Long A Mystery?

Just last week, a Ford archivist reported that he found some mysterious mid-engine sports cars that were based on the 1966 Ford Mustang and now, it looks like they believe that the vehicle could actually be the prototype for the 1967 Ford Mach 2 mid-engine concept.

According to Ted Ryan, the Ford Archives and Brand Manager, archivist Jamie Myler was assigned the case who believed that it was the Mach 2 after referencing it to documents of past projects. The dates of Mach 2 seem to align perfectly with the prototype leading many to draw that conclusion.

After talking to a former Ford designer, it was added that the vehicle was done in fiberglass and that the final car ran. It was fitted within independent rear suspension and a five-speed manual transmission.

Nobody knows where the concept is right now.